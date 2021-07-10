The daily dose: July 10, 2021

# A rising Covid-19 graph in some States and a dipping pace of vaccination, a worrying trend that the Health Ministry will be keeping its eye on.

Covid resurgence worry rising, with cases up, vaccination down

# An indepth look into the curious case of rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Kerala caught in 10% ‘positivity’ trap

# Vaccine shortages are reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, were vaccinations were suspended.

Vaccine shortage continues in Maharashtra

With vaccines running out, Gujarat suspends vaccination for 3 days

# Meanwhile, Hetero reports late-stage trial results from Covid-19 drug molnupiravir. The company has approached the DCGI for an emergency use authorisation.

Molnupiravir shows fewer hospital admissions, faster clinical improvement in phase 3 trials: Hetero

# And elsewhere - Pfizer moots a booster shot. The company is still to reveal its plan to bring its vaccine into India.

Pfizer to seek nod for 3rd vaccine dose