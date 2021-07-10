News

The daily dose: July 10, 2021

PT Jyothi Data | Updated on July 10, 2021

File photo   -  The Hindu

We curate for you all the top stories related to Covid-19

# A rising Covid-19 graph in some States and a dipping pace of vaccination, a worrying trend that the Health Ministry will be keeping its eye on.

Covid resurgence worry rising, with cases up, vaccination down

# An indepth look into the curious case of rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Kerala caught in 10% ‘positivity’ trap

# Vaccine shortages are reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, were vaccinations were suspended.

Vaccine shortage continues in Maharashtra

With vaccines running out, Gujarat suspends vaccination for 3 days

# Meanwhile, Hetero reports late-stage trial results from Covid-19 drug molnupiravir. The company has approached the DCGI for an emergency use authorisation.

Molnupiravir shows fewer hospital admissions, faster clinical improvement in phase 3 trials: Hetero

# And elsewhere - Pfizer moots a booster shot. The company is still to reveal its plan to bring its vaccine into India.

Pfizer to seek nod for 3rd vaccine dose

Published on July 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.