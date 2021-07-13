The daily dose: July 13th, 2021

Doctors caution on the crowds at hill-stations and festivals to come. Could trigger the third wave, they point out.

The PM is to review the spike in cases in the North-East today.

Hyderabad’s AIG hospital spotlights the post-Covid condition of patients.

Abbott’s Covid-19 antigen self-use test will facilitate the process of return to work and school, say top executives with the American healthcare company.

The second wave’s claims could increase three to four times compared to the first, say insurers.

