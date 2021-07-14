The daily dose: July 14, 2021

# Serum to make Sputnik V in India and others, but little clarity on existing shortages and the road ahead for Sputnik Light.

# JJ updates label on its one-shot Covid-19 vaccine and possible links to a rare neurological disorder.

# Pandemic and your spectacles. Well, there is a link .....

# NPPA has caped trade margins on five medical devices, including the Pulse Oximeter.

# An Ipsos study suggests that concerns about Covid-19 dropped to the lowest level in June, globally.

# In his review with the North-Eastern states, the PM cautions on crowding hill-stations.

# And health administrators echo similar concerns while warning of a third wave.

(eom)