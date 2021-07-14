News

The daily dose: July 14, 2021

| Updated on July 14, 2021

# Serum to make Sputnik V in India and others, but little clarity on existing shortages and the road ahead for Sputnik Light.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/russias-rdif-indias-sii-to-produce-sputnik-vaccine-in-india/article35295551.ece?homepage=true

# JJ updates label on its one-shot Covid-19 vaccine and possible links to a rare neurological disorder.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/jj-updates-information-on-rare-neurological-condition-linked-to-its-covid-19-vaccine/article35307289.ece

# Pandemic and your spectacles. Well, there is a link .....

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/pandemic-spikes-retail-inflation-power-for-spectacles/article35298408.ece

# NPPA has caped trade margins on five medical devices, including the Pulse Oximeter.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/nppa-caps-maximum-retail-price-of-five-medical-devices/article35307979.ece

# An Ipsos study suggests that concerns about Covid-19 dropped to the lowest level in June, globally.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/data-focus/global-coronavirus-concerns-drop-to-record-low-levels/article35307249.ece

# In his review with the North-Eastern states, the PM cautions on crowding hill-stations.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/pm-modi-strongly-cautions-against-crowding-at-hill-stations/article35298347.ece

# And health administrators echo similar concerns while warning of a third wave.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/india-must-be-cautious-as-third-wave-sweeps-nations-says-paul/article35307253.ece

(eom)

Published on July 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.