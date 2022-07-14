The Daily Dose: July 14, 2022

#Daily tally: Covid-19 cases in India crossed 20,000 after a gap of 145 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total of 20,139 new Covid-19 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total tally of cases to 4,36,89,989. The death toll climbed to 5,25,557 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

#TN Chief Minister hospitalised: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.

#USFDA greenlight: American company, Novavax has received an emergency use approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the use of its Adjuvanted Covid-19 vaccine, in those over 18 years.

Novavax has an alliance with India’s Serum Institute that makes the vaccine under the name Covovax, and both vaccines have an emergency use approval from the World Health Organization.

#Free boosters: A 75-day drive for free Covid-19 booster doses for those over 18 years, kicks off on Friday.

#Under control: The Covid-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh is under control and only 69 patients are in hospitals receiving treatment, according to officials. Even though a few new cases were being reported from the State, the number of people getting admitted in hospitals was ‘negligible’, the officials informed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on health, held in Amaravati.

#Trend to continue: No adverse trend visible, discretionary spend remains high, says Axis Bank. Unless there is something dramatic on the health front, like Covid, or on the economy and macro, the trend should continue. June data should also be good, the report says.

#Constant dialogue: IndiGo is in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of grievances. Pilots, cabin crew and now technicians of the airlines have taken turns to report “sick” as they have repeatedly expressed displeasure over continued pay cuts and disparity in pay even after flight schedules are back at pre-Covid levels and Covid-led flying restrictions have been withdrawn, the report said.