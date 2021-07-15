News

The daily dose: July 15

| Updated on July 15, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# The pace of political acrimony over vaccination has increased with the Centre putting the ball right back in the States’ court, saying that they need to manage their stocks better.

‘Some States guilty of vax mismanagement’

# Infact, the Centre has also clarified that there is a strong system in place of reporting Covid deaths and there was no under reporting.

Covid death reporting system is robust and transparent: Centre

# Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has flagged the issue of violation of Covid-19 norms.

Home Ministry flags issue of Covid norm violations with States, UTs

# On a worrisome note, the WHO has said that the world was in the early stages of the third wave, fuelled by vaccine inequities and Covid inappropriate behaviour.

World in early stages of third wave, cautions WHO chief

# And on the issue of rare neurological issues possibly linked with the J&J vaccine, the US regulator has asked them to update their labelling. The vaccine is part of India’s basket of vaccines against Covid-19, though it is still a while away from being rolled-out.

J&J updates information on rare neurological condition linked to its Covid-19 vaccine

Published on July 15, 2021

