The daily dose: July 15

# The pace of political acrimony over vaccination has increased with the Centre putting the ball right back in the States’ court, saying that they need to manage their stocks better.

# Infact, the Centre has also clarified that there is a strong system in place of reporting Covid deaths and there was no under reporting.

# Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has flagged the issue of violation of Covid-19 norms.

# On a worrisome note, the WHO has said that the world was in the early stages of the third wave, fuelled by vaccine inequities and Covid inappropriate behaviour.

# And on the issue of rare neurological issues possibly linked with the J&J vaccine, the US regulator has asked them to update their labelling. The vaccine is part of India’s basket of vaccines against Covid-19, though it is still a while away from being rolled-out.

