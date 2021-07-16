News

The Daily Dose

The daily dose: July 16

| Updated on July 16, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# The government has revealed that they are supplying only half of what is required at about 45 lakh doses per day. Experts worry on how the country would get to the target it’s set itself for the year, as it is still a struggle for supplies.

Vaccine supplies still a concern, as the pace of vaccination hovers at half-way mark

# Kerala CM offers the olive branch. He has sought to placate the restive trading community in the state by inviting them for talks here on Friday. Head of the traders’ body says they would await outcome of talks before deciding on further action.

Kerala Chief Minister budges, offers to hold talks with restive traders

# IISc’s Mynvax – the “warm” Covid-19 vaccine is effective against all major variants of concern, according to a study.

IISc’s Mynvax is effective against all major variants of concern: study

# Bengal, like some of the other states, is facing a vaccine shortage with allotments from the Centre not coming “as per schedule”, alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM over vaccine shortage in Bengal

# A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad led by Prof Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered Covid-19 test that can be performed at an affordable cost at home, after commercialisation and required ICMR approval.

IIT Hyderabad develops Covihome, a rapid electronic Covid-19 RNA test kit

Published on July 16, 2021

