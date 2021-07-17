The daily dose: July 17, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
# The concern over Covishield in Europe is in the process of being addressed as AstraZeneca takes it up with the EMA, involving the Serum Institute site.
Read more: European Medicines Agency approached to recognise SII as alternative production site
# The rise in daily infections, particularly in Kerala and Maharashtra are a concern, says the PM addressing the heads of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala.
Read more: PM says rising cases in Kerala, Maharashtra worrisome
# Kerala’s showdown between traders and the State is averted as the former withdraw their call to defy government. Kerala has announced lockdown relaxations for three days from Sunday in view of Bakrid.
Read more: Kerala relaxes lockdown curbs
# An ICMR study says Delta variant continues to be ‘virulent’. But Covid vaccines help reduce hospitalisation and mortality even though the Delta variant is capable of breaking through the protection offered by vaccines, the study said.
Read more: Vaccination reduces mortality rates, hospitalisation: ICMR
# Ocugen Inc, Bharat Biotech's partner for USA and Canada for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has initiated a rolling submission to Health Canada for the jab.
Read more: Bharat Biotech’s partner Ocugen seeks approval for Covaxin in Canada
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...