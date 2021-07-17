The daily dose: July 17, 2021

# The concern over Covishield in Europe is in the process of being addressed as AstraZeneca takes it up with the EMA, involving the Serum Institute site.

# The rise in daily infections, particularly in Kerala and Maharashtra are a concern, says the PM addressing the heads of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala.

# Kerala’s showdown between traders and the State is averted as the former withdraw their call to defy government. Kerala has announced lockdown relaxations for three days from Sunday in view of Bakrid.

# An ICMR study says Delta variant continues to be ‘virulent’. But Covid vaccines help reduce hospitalisation and mortality even though the Delta variant is capable of breaking through the protection offered by vaccines, the study said.

# Ocugen Inc, Bharat Biotech's partner for USA and Canada for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has initiated a rolling submission to Health Canada for the jab.

