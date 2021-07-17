News

The daily dose: July 17, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 17, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# The concern over Covishield in Europe is in the process of being addressed as AstraZeneca takes it up with the EMA, involving the Serum Institute site.

Read more: European Medicines Agency approached to recognise SII as alternative production site

# The rise in daily infections, particularly in Kerala and Maharashtra are a concern, says the PM addressing the heads of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Read more: PM says rising cases in Kerala, Maharashtra worrisome

# Kerala’s showdown between traders and the State is averted as the former withdraw their call to defy government. Kerala has announced lockdown relaxations for three days from Sunday in view of Bakrid.

Read more: Kerala relaxes lockdown curbs

# An ICMR study says Delta variant continues to be ‘virulent’. But Covid vaccines help reduce hospitalisation and mortality even though the Delta variant is capable of breaking through the protection offered by vaccines, the study said.

Read more: Vaccination reduces mortality rates, hospitalisation: ICMR

# Ocugen Inc, Bharat Biotech's partner for USA and Canada for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has initiated a rolling submission to Health Canada for the jab.

Read more: Bharat Biotech’s partner Ocugen seeks approval for Covaxin in Canada

Published on July 17, 2021

Covid-19
coronavirus
