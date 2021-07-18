The daily dose: July 18th, 2021

# The Centre has reportedly placed an order to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield and Covaxin to be supplied between August and December this year, at a revised price of ₹205 and ₹215 per dose, respectively.

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

# Sabarimala, Kerala’s hill shrine in Pathanamthitta district, reopened on Friday until July 21 for monthly rituals on the first five days of the Malayalam calendar, and only 5,000 pilgrims are being allowed darshan a day, in view of Covid-19 protocols. Both vaccination doses or negative RT-PCR certificate were mandatory.

Sabarimala opens; 5k pilgrims allowed a day

# The Gujarat Government has extended night curfew in eight major cities till July 31. The decision was taken at a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday evening.

Night curfew extended in 8 cities in Gujarat

# Finally, you can tune in to the Pulse podcast, where VAV Life Sciences chief gives us an insight on the significance of their specialised lipids that go into, among other things, the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

Pulse Podcast | Aiding the “sniper” target a diseased cell