The daily dose: July 19, 2021

# As the country grapples with short supplies in vaccines. the tech-transfers behind Covaxin are taking time in coming up with more vaccine supplies. Here’s why:

Not much Covaxin supply seen from PSUs till early next year

# Kerala ups the number of people allowed to visit its shrine temple Sabarimala.

Kerala raises daily pilgrim limit to 10,000 at Sabarimala

And the doctors forum IMA is not too happy about the easing of restrictions on Kerala - as the third wave looms.

IMA airs concern over lockdown relaxations

# Nationwide celebrations after the European Championship soccer matches are a significant factor, say health experts, on the surge in daily new caseloads of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Italy.

Covid cases surging in Italy; Euro 2020 link

# British PM Boris Johnson and his Downing Street neighbour, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, went into self-isolation, after both were contacted by the NHS Test and Trace system on being in contact with a confirmed Covid-19 positive person – the UK Health Minister.

This, as UK opens up fully from today.

UK PM, Rishi Sunak self-isolate after Covid-19 positive contact