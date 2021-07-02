News

The daily dose: July 2, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 02, 2021

# Russia’s Sputnik V Light, the single dose vaccine, saw its fortunes reportedly swing from “permission denied” to “permission granted” on its late stage trials.

# Zydus inches closer to the finish-line with its DNA, dermal vaccine.

# The European Union’s Digital Covid certificate or “Green Pass” is coming into effect on Thursday. Nine European nations are accepting Covishield vaccines for travel to their countries.

# Desist from politics in the time of a pandemic, says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

# And in a pandemic year, read on why healthcare should receive even more attention.

Published on July 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.