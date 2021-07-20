The daily dose: July 20, 2021

# To start on an interesting note, women appear to take the lead in getting vaccinated in the states of AP, Chhattisgarh, HP, Kerala and Puducherry. India has administered more than 40 crore doses to its citizens.

In 4 States and 1 UT, more women get vaccinated than men

# SC refuses to interfere with a Bombay HC order quashing the Maharashtra government notifications regulating the rates chargeable by private hospitals and nursing homes to non-Covid patients.

SC rejects Maha plea against order quashing directive capping treatment cost of non-Covid patients

# Worrying signs from Kerala as the State reports two more Zika virus cases on Monday and the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) inches beyond the ‘comfort zone’ of 10 percent to touch the 11 per cent-mark.

# And Britain’s Freedom Day: Why India should not do a UK.

Kerala Covid TPR breaches plateau, tests 11%

# Against the Pegasus backdrop, NHA chief says, data on the CoWIN portal is safe and secure.

Data on CoWIN portal safe and secure, says NHA chief

# Don’t drop your guard. The Delta variant, B.1.617.2, is responsible largely for the second wave of the pandemic, and is 40-60 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor, the Alpha variant, and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the US and Singapore, said NK Arora, co-chair, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

‘Delta variant up to 60% more transmissible than Alpha’

# And in some good news for those travelling, the US has improved its travel advisory for India - lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider travel.

Covid: US eases travel recommendations on India