The Daily Dose, July 20, 2022: 

# Plant-based alternatives: Post-Covid, the demand for plant-based meat alternatives has picked up in the overseas markets as consumers have turned health conscious.

APEDA sets up panel to draft standards for manufacture of vegan products

# Strong growth market: India is amongst the top five growth markets globally and is witnessing “very strong growth over 2019” (pre-Covid times), for Marriott.

India amongst top 5 growth markets for Marriott: Rajeev Menon

# "Record turnover: R S Sodhi, Managing Director of GCMMF, points out, “Our milk-based beverages business grew by 36 per cent in value terms, despite the peak summer season of 2021 being impacted by the second wave of Covid...

Amul records turnover of ₹61,000 crore for FY 22

#Steel price under pressure: Price in the global markets are under pressure for the last four months, owing to multiple factors including demand dip in China because of Covid-led lockdowns.

Export duty a big blow for Indian steel mills: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s Ranjan Dhar

# Natural rubber: Over the years, Indonesia used to be the main source of natural rubber for India due to its cost advantage. But it lost its cost competitiveness during the Covid pandemic with several TSR processing factories going bankrupt or discontinuing operations, making it difficult in sourcing raw material (cup-lump).

Ivory Coast turns major natural rubber supplier to India

# Reduction in death claims: ICICI Prudential Life posted a net profit of ₹156 crore for Q1FY23 compared with a loss of ₹186 crore a year ago. Profitability was aided by on-year new business premium growth of 24 per cent, improvement in the persistency ratios and a significant reduction in Covid-related death claims, Kannan said.

ICICI Pru Life expects value of new business growth at 23 per cent for FY23: CEO &MD

# UK's next PM? After his successful Covid-19 innings, Sunak was looking like political toast a few months ago after it was revealed his billionaire wife, Akshata Murthy, used a legal loophole to save millions of tax pounds on overseas dividends. Sunak seemed unable to talk his way out of trouble when faced by hostile interviewers.

Could an Asian be the next PM of UK?