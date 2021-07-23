The daily dose: July 23, 2021

# As the pace of Covid-19 vaccination ends up being slower than anticipated in private hospitals, States seek a review of the 25 percent vaccine allocation to these hospitals.

An indepth look from different States, right here:

Vaccine doses lie unused in private hospitals as States cry for supplies

# A heart-warming story that leaves you wondering, who’s the hero!

Boddu Naga Lakshmi had donated her five months pension of ₹15,000 to the Sood Foundation. The Bollywood actor turned philanthropist Sonu Sood will now honour the visually challenged woman donor. Read on to know more:

Visually challenged woman donor to inaugurate oxygen plant set up by Sonu Sood in AP

# In an important development, banks are reviewing their processes relating to the settlement of deposit accounts of deceased customers in view of the adverse impact of Covid-19. Lenders weigh the possibility of quick settlements of partial deposit amount to provide immediate relief to family members.

Banks review settlement processes for deposit accounts of deceased customers in view of Covid-19

# The Centre has defended itself against allegations related to not giving ventilators to States when they needed it.

Centre refutes charges of storing ventilators

# In Maharashtra, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope have hinted that the State government might consider relaxing all travel-related restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens against Covid-19.

Covid-19: For fully vaccinated, Maharashtra mulls travel-related relaxation

# Olympic fears: No more than 44 Indian athletes will participate in the Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday in view of the Covid-19 threat. India is being represented by more than 125 athletes in the Games with the overall contingent size being 228.

Little over 40 Indian athletes to participate in Olympics opening ceremony amid Covid fears