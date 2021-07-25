The daily dose: July 25, 2021

# Indian IT companies have stepped up their vaccination drive for employees, though getting staff back to work may not be in order just yet.

# Close on the heels of Bharat Biotech terminating its deal in Brazil, the country’s regulator has suspended the company’s clinical trials there.

# Flood hit Maharashtra faces an uphill task in vaccinating.

# Five States – Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal – accounted for more than 50 per cent of around 47 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations carried out in the country on Saturday, according to information available on the CoWIN dashboard till 7 pm.

