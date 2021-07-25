News

The daily dose: July 25, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 25, 2021

We curate for you the top stories related to Covid-19

# Indian IT companies have stepped up their vaccination drive for employees, though getting staff back to work may not be in order just yet.

Covid-19 vaccination drive: Top IT firms on full throttle

# Close on the heels of Bharat Biotech terminating its deal in Brazil, the country’s regulator has suspended the company’s clinical trials there.

Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin clinical trials

# Flood hit Maharashtra faces an uphill task in vaccinating.

Maharashtra: Flood-hit areas face uphill task of streamlining vaccination drive

# Five States – Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal – accounted for more than 50 per cent of around 47 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations carried out in the country on Saturday, according to information available on the CoWIN dashboard till 7 pm.

5 States account for half of jabs

Published on July 25, 2021

