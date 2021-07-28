News

The daily dose: July 28, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 28, 2021

# Vaccines for children, a concern for parents as schools, brace to reopen. Both the Health Minister and ministry had something to say on this. Could a big bang announcement be in the offing, next month?

# Staying with Covid and children, the Gujarat government plans to provide financial aid of ₹2,000 per month to children who have lost one parent to Covid-19. This will be an extension of an existing scheme that covers kids left orphaned by the devastating virus.

# From human rights to Covid-19 vaccine production and supplies, many issues on the table for discussion between Indian administrators and US Secretary of State, Blinken, during his two-day visit.

# As Kerala’s rising Covid-19 cases numbers continue to worry, the State has run out of the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Minister Veena George says, there’s just enough stock to manage a day’s requirement following the latest mass vaccination drive last weekend.

# From biryani to cash prizes as Kerala’s Malappuram reports highest number of new cases. Local self-government bodies are trying out different ways to bring around sceptics among the target population to undergo Covid testing.

