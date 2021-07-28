The daily dose: July 28, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
# Vaccines for children, a concern for parents as schools, brace to reopen. Both the Health Minister and ministry had something to say on this. Could a big bang announcement be in the offing, next month?
# Staying with Covid and children, the Gujarat government plans to provide financial aid of ₹2,000 per month to children who have lost one parent to Covid-19. This will be an extension of an existing scheme that covers kids left orphaned by the devastating virus.
# From human rights to Covid-19 vaccine production and supplies, many issues on the table for discussion between Indian administrators and US Secretary of State, Blinken, during his two-day visit.
# As Kerala’s rising Covid-19 cases numbers continue to worry, the State has run out of the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Minister Veena George says, there’s just enough stock to manage a day’s requirement following the latest mass vaccination drive last weekend.
# From biryani to cash prizes as Kerala’s Malappuram reports highest number of new cases. Local self-government bodies are trying out different ways to bring around sceptics among the target population to undergo Covid testing.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...