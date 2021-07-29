News

The daily dose: July 29, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 29, 2021

Devotees offer prayers outside the closed Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple amid Covid-19 restrictions in Mumbai.   -  PTI

#Kerala’s rising Covid-19 cases, at half the country’s total tally, keep health administrators on their toes.

# Meanwhile, on the national scale, India’s coronavirus infection tally was about 31.5 million. The country has administered over 45 crore total doses of the Covid vaccine so far.

# With the reproduction (R) factor remaining high in some States, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asks States/UTs to take strict measures.

# Despite delays because of Covid, disinvestment is on track, says Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey,

# And elsewhere, the USFDA extends expiry dates on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, providing health workers with six more weeks to use millions of doses of the shot.

Published on July 29, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
