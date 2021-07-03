The daily dose: July 3, 2021

# The Centre is rushing teams to six States reporting high Covid-19 cases - Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.

# J&J has said that its single-dose vaccine shows efficacy against the Delta variant, as well.

# The WHO has called for vaccine equity – a fallout of Covishield not being recognised in some European countries.

# Meanwhile, the Government has said that two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine protects from hospitalisation and death.

# And the number of cases have been on a downward trend, Government officials added.

# The Health Minister and Rahul Gandhi spar again over vaccines, as the latter asks, where are the vaccines?

# Maharashtra’s Deputy CM expects to vaccinate all people in the State by August end.

# Swimming against the tide: From its learnings of devastating second wave, Saroda, a village of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan has built its own model of pandemic management to combat any further waves. Villagers use community vigilance, "watch our neighbour" approach to take care of the neighbouring infected families, and collaborate with each house to spread awareness, bust myths and provide assistance for a collective good of the village with 5000 population.