The daily dose: July 31, 2021

# Kerala on the radar. It’s a critical ‘inter-wave’ period in the State and warrants caution, say doctors.

# As parents prepare to send children to school, the Vice President calls for vaccines for children.

# Dr Reddy’s explains its pricing on a drug co-developed with the DRDO, following a parliamentary question.

# CSIR-IGIB’s chief gives his perspective on the rising cases in Kerala and the North East.

# Gujarat moves steadily on the vaccination radar, with 50 percent of its population getting its first dose.

