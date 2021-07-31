News

The daily dose: July 31, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 31, 2021

We curate for you so of the top stories related to Covid-19

# Kerala on the radar. It’s a critical ‘inter-wave’ period in the State and warrants caution, say doctors.

Critical ‘inter-wave’ period in Kerala warrants caution, say doctors

# As parents prepare to send children to school, the Vice President calls for vaccines for children.

Expedite development of Covid-19 vaccine for children: VP

# Dr Reddy’s explains its pricing on a drug co-developed with the DRDO, following a parliamentary question.

Dr Reddy’s justifies 2DG price of ₹990 per sachet

# CSIR-IGIB’s chief gives his perspective on the rising cases in Kerala and the North East.

‘Extension of 2nd wave, not onset of 3rd, the main worry’

# Gujarat moves steadily on the vaccination radar, with 50 percent of its population getting its first dose.

Covid-19 vaccination: Gujarat covers 50% population with first dose

Published on July 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.