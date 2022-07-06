The Daily Dose, July 6, 2022

# Covid-induced exodus: Reverse migration could hurt the urban economy. The Fourth Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) uncovers the much-awaited official statistics on migration. The NSO report gave out data on Covid/lockdown induced migration based on a sample survey of 1,00,344 households consisting of 4,10,818 persons of whom 1,13,998 were migrants, the article said.

Reverse migration could hurt urban economy

# Back with a vengence: Inflation has a role in higher GST collection. “Revenues are going up because of inflation, real GDP and compliance and economy coming back after Covid and some of the sectors coming back with vengeance...”, says the report.

Inflation has a role in higher GST collection, says Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

# Metal stocks on demand: After a long hiatus, metal company shares were in demand on reports that China is planning to set up a $75-billion infrastructure fund to boost its economy battered by multiple Covid attacks.

Metal stocks rally on China infra push

# Leading the recession? Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stood by a two-decade high on the euro on Wednesday as investors’ fears deepened that the continent is leading the world into recession, while oil and European equity futures attempted to steady after a slide.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.42% while Chinese blue chips fell 0.7%, dragged by worries about new COVID-19 cases in Shanghai risking fresh restrictions.

Asian stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen

# Coffee shipped out: After clocking a record billion dollars in export value during 2021-22 fiscal, Indian coffee shipments have made a good start in the current financial year. “Lot of contracts from last year that were delayed due to the Covid were shipped out during the quarter. There was a slight window during the quarter, when container availability became better, helping exporters to ship out coffee fast. There was also pressure from the buyers for quick shipments due to the decline in their inventories..”, according to the report.

Q1 coffee shipments up 37% at $318 million

# Lockdown-breaking parties: Huge blow for UK PM Boris Johnson as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit as ministers. For months Prime Minister Johnson has been facing a barrage of criticism and rebellion over his conduct and that of his government, including illegal, Covid-linked lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street offices for which he and others were fined by the police.

Huge blow for UK PM Boris Johnson as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit as ministers

