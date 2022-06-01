The Daily Dose: June 1, 2022 

# A fresh push for vaccinations: India will embark on a massive campaign, starting June 1, as it looks to speed up Covid-19 vaccination coverage across all eligible age groups.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/india-to-start-covid-19-vaccination-drive-under-har-ghar-dastak-20/article65480814.ece

# Shanghai opens for business: It’s good news for the global supply chain as Shanghai, which has the world’s largest container-handling port, is finally lifting its lockdown from Wednesday after seven weeks of Covid-restrictions. The port getting back to normal will significantly help in the availability of containers for global trade.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/shanghai-port-to-be-back-in-action-from-june-1/article65479947.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 2,745 new cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-inoculates-nearly-11-lakh-people-on-may-31/article65482579.ece

# Scars of Omicron: Q4 FY22 GDP data show the scars of Omicron and Ukraine war even as fresh challenges loom over economic prospects for FY23.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/editorial/still-in-the-woods/article65480873.ece

# Real estate rates tending upwards: A lack of demand has kept India’s property market relatively quiet during the pandemic, compared with other world markets that rocketed higher as households scrambled to buy more living space. Those markets are now cooling.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/real-estate/house-prices-expected-to-rise-even-as-higher-rates-hit-affordability/article65478413.ece