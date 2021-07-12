The daily dose: June 12, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Most States are reporting fewer tests since the peaking of the second wave. With daily cases declining rapidly since May, complacency seems to be setting in. This is evident in the decline in number of Covid-19 tests being done.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/after-hitting-feverish-pitch-covid-testing-begins-to-falter/article35268807.ece?homepage=true
# Three more Zika virus cases have been reported in Kerala. These are from the third batch of eight samples sent for testing, taking the total cases to 18.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/3-more-zika-virus-cases-reported-in-kerala/article35268185.ece
# In this issue of Pulse, the guest article spotlights the multiple challenges for health administrators. Even as we battle Covid, we must not lose sight of the tobacco menace, says the expert.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/rising-tobacco-use-in-india/article35265880.ece
# And in this issue of FlightPlan, the guest writer outlines the experience of piloting through a pandemic. How AirAsia India innovated with a distance-learning training programme for its cockpit crew.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/piloting-through-the-pandemic/article35265338.ece
# Pulse also looks at the challenges ahead of the newly appointed Health Minister, in the time of the pandemic and beyond it.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/clean-tech/mansukh-mandaviya-takes-control-over-the-health-and-chemicals-and-fertilizers-ministries/article35265778.ece
# And now that the football finale is done, the UK government looks to confirm today, if it will end all lockdown restrictions in the country from July 19.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/delta-variant-cases-mark-32-weekly-increase-in-uk-vaccine-protection-high/article35250533.ece
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...