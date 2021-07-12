The daily dose: June 12, 2021

Most States are reporting fewer tests since the peaking of the second wave. With daily cases declining rapidly since May, complacency seems to be setting in. This is evident in the decline in number of Covid-19 tests being done.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/after-hitting-feverish-pitch-covid-testing-begins-to-falter/article35268807.ece?homepage=true

# Three more Zika virus cases have been reported in Kerala. These are from the third batch of eight samples sent for testing, taking the total cases to 18.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/3-more-zika-virus-cases-reported-in-kerala/article35268185.ece

# In this issue of Pulse, the guest article spotlights the multiple challenges for health administrators. Even as we battle Covid, we must not lose sight of the tobacco menace, says the expert.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/rising-tobacco-use-in-india/article35265880.ece

# And in this issue of FlightPlan, the guest writer outlines the experience of piloting through a pandemic. How AirAsia India innovated with a distance-learning training programme for its cockpit crew.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/piloting-through-the-pandemic/article35265338.ece

# Pulse also looks at the challenges ahead of the newly appointed Health Minister, in the time of the pandemic and beyond it.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/clean-tech/mansukh-mandaviya-takes-control-over-the-health-and-chemicals-and-fertilizers-ministries/article35265778.ece

# And now that the football finale is done, the UK government looks to confirm today, if it will end all lockdown restrictions in the country from July 19.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/delta-variant-cases-mark-32-weekly-increase-in-uk-vaccine-protection-high/article35250533.ece