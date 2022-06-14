The Daily Dose, June 14, 2022:

# India bats for comprehensive waiver: India has said that a temporary waiver of TRIPS provisions as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic is needed not just for vaccines but also for therapeutics and diagnostics for a comprehensive ‘test and treat’ strategy and the super profits of a few pharmaceutical companies should not be allowed to prevail over global good.
# Pro-health voices on the discussions: Hours ahead of the World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting that started on Sunday, a flurry of representations were made by pro-health groups, campaigning for the temporary waiver of intellectual property (IP) on Covid-19 technologies — vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.
# Daily tally: India reported 6,594 new cases in the last 24 hours, including six deaths.
# AP takes guard: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to be on `high alert’ on the Covid-19 situation.
# Textile sales surge: The Indian textile industry has recorded significant growth in sales and EBITDA in FY22 over pre-Covid levels, according to the latest Wazir Textile Index, which is based on a detailed financial analysis of the top ten textile companies, compiled by Wazir Advisors, a management consulting firm.
