The Daily Dose: June 2, 2022

#Mumbai on alert: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said its upped testing for Covid-19 as the test positivity rate in the city has jumped to six per cent. The BMC observed that daily new cases have rapidly increased in the city.

#Daily alert: India reports 3,712 new cases in 24 hours, and five deaths.

# Clusters in TN: After a gap of 79 days, the number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 100-mark to 139 following clusters in two private colleges in Chengalpattu district. The number include two passengers from the US. On March 13, the cases in the State had declined to less than 100 and had hit a low of 22 per day on April 15.

# Covid lessons: Covid offers valuable lessons for other public health programmes, writes NK Arora.