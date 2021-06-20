The daily dose: June 20, 2021

#As medical experts warn about a third surge in coronavirus cases in 6-8 weeks, the Home Ministry calls for a “calibrated” approach, even as States see different shades of unlock.

Open up activities in a calibrated manner, Home Ministry tells States

# With people zipping off to the hills for a break or trek, Maharashtra’s Deputy CM warns of imposing a two week quarantine, for breaking Covid-19 restrictions that are in place still.

Compulsory quarantine for revellers on cards: Ajit Pawar

# Meanwhile, Telangana goes the whole hog and opens up from today.

Telangana Cabinet decides to fully lift lockdown curbs

# The economic impact”, as the pandemic-driven lockdown takes its toll on roadside vendors ....

Pandemic leaves roadside restaurateurs famished

# All eyes on when India’s Serum Institute will be able to export again to the WHO-supported Covax.

Working with AstraZeneca, SII, Indian govt to restart Covid-19 vaccine shipments: WHO Official

# And, post-Covid complications fell a giant

Milkha Singh passes away: India pays homage to ‘The Flying Sikh’