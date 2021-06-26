The daily dose: June 26, 2021

#The Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 is a concern across the country. Scientists will study the effectiveness of vaccines against the variant, the ICMR chief said, as about 48 cases were identified in 12 districts in the country.

‘48 cases of Delta Plus variant in India’

# Meanwhile, as Maharashtra reported its first death of a patient who had contracted the Delta Plus variant, the State government also issued new orders imposing stricter restrictions.

More curbs in Maharashtra after first death of Delta Plus patient

# In Gujarat, two COVID-19 cases reported in April, were found to be the Delta-Plus variants.

Both patients have currently recovered with no symptoms, informed the State government.

Gujarat: Two Covid-19 cases reported in April, found to be Delta-Plus variants

# In Delhi, a political war of words has broken out over its oxygen requirement –as the BJP accused Kejriwal of exaggerating their oxygen demand. And whileBJP quotes an SC expert panel report to allege criminal negligence by Kejriwal, AAP says the report does not exist!

Centre, AAP spar over Delhi’s oxygen demand during Covid 2.0

# It would have been a tale of two vaccine scams, in Kolkata and Mumbai. But while the Mumbai one has all the trappings of a scam and network, the Kolkata one has a twist. Read the story of a “do-gooder, gone bad”!

Kolkata vaccination scam: A serial scamster suffers the side-effects of his fake jabs

And the Mumbai vaccination scam and arrests: Fake Covid vaccination drive busted in Mumbai