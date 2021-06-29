The daily dose: June 29, 2021

# Concerns now over acceptability of the Covishield vaccine in Europe, something that Serum’s chief is taking up, as well.

# As the “compulsory” deadline closes-in, Gujarat sees people running from pillar to post for to get vaccinated.

# On the sheer vaccination numbers front, India hits a milestone.

# Dr Reddy’s has launched 2-DG for moderate to severe Covid patients.

# American lawmakers urge the Biden administration to continue to help India with medical aid.

# As States rush to vaccinate, Tamil Nadu CM asks Centre for more vaccines.

# And in Telangana, the Government defers a controversial plan to open schools from July 1

# More from the States, Maharashtra’s CM says they are ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily if vaccines are made available.

# Ending on a good note, the pandemic does not seem to have dampened the Indian entrepreneurial spirit, it seems! Services, tech sectors see highest registration of new companies.