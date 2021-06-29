News

The daily dose: June 29, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on June 29, 2021

Assembly officials and police personnel undergo a swab test at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

# Concerns now over acceptability of the Covishield vaccine in Europe, something that Serum’s chief is taking up, as well.

# As the “compulsory” deadline closes-in, Gujarat sees people running from pillar to post for to get vaccinated.

# On the sheer vaccination numbers front, India hits a milestone.

# Dr Reddy’s has launched 2-DG for moderate to severe Covid patients.

# American lawmakers urge the Biden administration to continue to help India with medical aid.

# As States rush to vaccinate, Tamil Nadu CM asks Centre for more vaccines.

# And in Telangana, the Government defers a controversial plan to open schools from July 1

# More from the States, Maharashtra’s CM says they are ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily if vaccines are made available.

# Ending on a good note, the pandemic does not seem to have dampened the Indian entrepreneurial spirit, it seems! Services, tech sectors see highest registration of new companies.

Published on June 29, 2021

Covid-19
