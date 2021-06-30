News

The daily dose: June 30, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on June 30, 2021

# India is set to get its first mRNA vaccine, albeit through a donation, from Moderna. And drugmaker Cipla will facilitate the through-pass. That said, it paves the way for more strategic partnerships to bring next-gen vaccines into the country.

# Staying with vaccines, Indian Immunologicals makes progress with its Covid-19 vaccine, as it seeks regulatory approvals for early phase human trials.

# The EU “green-pass” has been causing much heartburn for Indians vaccinated with Serum Institute’s Covishield. But here’s a clarification from official sources.

# And here’s what the European regulatory authority on medicines and vaccines has to say on it. Unnecessary anxiety, say industry-insiders, specially when Covishield is deployed in the UK and has a WHO listing for emergency use as well.

# Domestic pharma majors explore collaborative research on a Covid-19 drug. A first time for the sector, heralds interesting times ahead ....

Published on June 30, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
