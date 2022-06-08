The Daily Dose: June 8, 2022

# Unease on the rising TPR, but no panic yet: India’s Covid-19 cases are on the rise and the weekly test positivity ratio (TPR) — a key parameter to assess the spread of the infection — is inching close to a level where public health experts start feeling uneasy. But there is no pressing the panic button as yet.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/what-worries-health-experts-as-covid-19-cases-rise/article65502907.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 5,233 new cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-administered-149-lakh-total-doses-on-june-7/article65506301.ece

# Variant reported from Maharashtra: A 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for the B.A.5 variant, the Maharashtra Health Department has said. The state reported 1,881 new cases yesterday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-maharashtra-reports-1881-new-cases/article65504361.ece

# Funding the pandemic response: Faced with rising expenditure and low revenues in the first year of the pandemic, most States had to borrow more to fund their pandemic response.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/multimedia/audio/podcast-pandemic-effect-the-state-of-states-finances/article65503463.ece