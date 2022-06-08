hamburger

News

The Daily Dose: June 8, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | New Delhi, June 8 | Updated on: Jun 08, 2022
RT-PCR test of covid 19 virus in progress near Azadpur villege in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sushil Kumar Verma/The Hindu)

RT-PCR test of covid 19 virus in progress near Azadpur villege in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sushil Kumar Verma/The Hindu)

Here is a curation of top Covid-related news of the day

# Unease on the rising TPR, but no panic yet: India’s Covid-19 cases are on the rise and the weekly test positivity ratio (TPR) — a key parameter to assess the spread of the infection — is inching close to a level where public health experts start feeling uneasy. But there is no pressing the panic button as yet.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/what-worries-health-experts-as-covid-19-cases-rise/article65502907.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 5,233 new cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-administered-149-lakh-total-doses-on-june-7/article65506301.ece

# Variant reported from Maharashtra: A 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for the B.A.5 variant, the Maharashtra Health Department has said. The state reported 1,881 new cases yesterday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-maharashtra-reports-1881-new-cases/article65504361.ece

# Funding the pandemic response: Faced with rising expenditure and low revenues in the first year of the pandemic, most States had to borrow more to fund their pandemic response. 

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/multimedia/audio/podcast-pandemic-effect-the-state-of-states-finances/article65503463.ece

Published on June 08, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
vaccines and immunisation
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you