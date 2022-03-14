The Daily Dose: March 14, 2022

# Patenting in the time of a pandemic: The pandemic has not dampened patenting activities across the globe, a report from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has revealed.

# Not a case of mixing: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study on the effectiveness of mixing and matching of vaccine doses is not enough to make a case for heterologous vaccination, according to Dr Sanjay Rai, a Senior Epidemiologist and Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi. Rai told BusinessLine.

# Daily tally: In the last 24 hours till Monday morning, there have been 2,503 new cases recorded, and 27 deaths including 9 reconciliations – that puts the effective mortality number at 18.

# Less than 100: The daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 100 to 95 on Sunday. The State had reported its highest ever number of daily cases at 36,184 on May 21, 2021, during the second wave.

# Obama tests Covid positive: Former US President Barack Obama has said he tested positive for the coronavirus, though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

# Zero-Covid, will it hold? : China, the country where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic.

