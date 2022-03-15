The Daily Dose: March 15, 2022 

# Covid-lockdowns & ceasefires: Crude oil futures traded lower on the global market following the talks of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and due to the fear of demand decline following lockdowns in many parts of China. The outbreak of Covid in some parts of China led to lockdowns in that country.

# Daily tally: India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,29,96,062, while active cases dipped to 33,917, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,15,974 with 97 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8am stated.

# Corbevax for 12-14 year-olds: The vaccination drive has been expanded to children in the age group of 12-14 from March 16.

# Cruising again: Australia said it would lift its entry ban for international cruise ships next month, effectively ending all major Covid-related travel bans after two years and boosting a tourism industry hit hard by the pandemic restrictions.

# Outbreak in China: New Covid-19 cases more than doubled from the previous day in China, as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

# Deadliest day: South Korea had its deadliest day yet of the pandemic on Tuesday, with 293 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours, as the country grapples with a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant.

# Double trouble: Finally, tune in to understand the twin troubles of Covid-19 and Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

