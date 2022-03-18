The Daily Dose: March 18, 2022

# Sub-licences on Paxlovid: In a major boost to the fight against Covid, as many as 19 companies from India, including Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Emcure, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Pharmaceuticals and Biocon, among others, have been granted sub-licence to make a generic version of Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug, Paxlovid for treatment and/or prevention of COVID-19.

# IP waiver, voices of discontent: The breakthrough in international negotiations on waiving Intellectual Property on Covid-19 vaccines is not finding much support from public health voices, who are calling it a compromise that neglects treatments and diagnostics.

# Daily tally: With 2,528 new Covid-19 cases reported in a day, India’s infection tally now stands at 4,30,04,005, while the count of active cases fell below 30,000 after around 685 days, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Deaths in the 24 hour period stood at 149, including 123 reconciliations.

# Better response : India’s public health response to the Omicron wave led to better results, compared to many countries that are grappling with a surge in daily cases, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday.

# Fourth dose in the US ? : The US could soon see Covid-19 cases rise again and vulnerable people are likely to need a fourth vaccine dose, one of President Joe Biden’s top health advisers warned as the White House called for more money to fight the pandemic.

# Hong Kong’s grim number: Hong Kong’s current outbreak of Covid-19 has been so deadly that more people have died in the city than the official death toll in the whole of the rest of China. The grim number is likely to continue climbing for weeks.

# Canada’s travel requirement: The Canadian government’s announcement it is dropping the requirement for vaccinated travelers to show a negative Covid-19 test result to enter the country was greeted with relief by tourism and business groups on both sides of the border Thursday.

