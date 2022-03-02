The Daily Dose: March 2, 2022 

Sputnik V in a spot: Global sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have cast a long shadow on the production of Sputnik V from India, the second largest base for the Covid19 vaccine outside of Russia.

Endemic Covid? The receding Covid pandemic will enter the endemic stage by mid-March, and there is little likelihood of a fourth wave as some studies have earlier suggested, according to an ICMR representative.

Slight increase in daily tally: India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 85,680. As many as 7,554 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 14,123 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,38,673. 223 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,14,246.

On the move: The Google Community Mobility report shows that activity and mobility of people is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Visits for retail and recreation, to workplaces and parks have increased while number of people staying at home has reduced.