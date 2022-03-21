The daily dose: March 21, 2022 

# Long-haulers: Apart from health issues, those experiencing ‘long Covid’ often also battle ignorance about the condition. Read

# First person report: “When boosters become available in India, my participation in the trial would have contributed to deciding the combination of boosters that works best....” says a clinical trial volunteer, in her first person report. Read

# Indian firms collaborate in the UK: Drug-maker Wockhardt is setting up a dedicated line at its facility in the United Kingdom to manufacture multiple vaccines for the Serum Institute of India, Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Founder-Chairman of Wockhardt, told BusinessLine. Read

# Paxlovid alliances : Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug Paxlovid holds out promise in the fight against Covid. And with 19 Indian drug-makers now allowed to make a similar version of the anti-viral, their local regulatory journey will soon start. Read

# Daily tally: India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,549 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, and 31 new deaths. Read

# Staying vigilant: In view of the resurgence in Covid cases in South-East Asia and some countries in Europe, the Health Ministry has advised State/UTs to focus on aggressive and sustained genome sequencing and intensified surveillance. Read

# Heterlogous immunisation: The results of a study to test the feasibility of mixing Covishield and Covaxin vaccines show that heterologous immunisation is safe and provides better results than homologous vaccination, a Health Ministry source told BusinessLine. Read