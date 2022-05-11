The Daily Dose: May 11, 2022

# Back to the movies: It is almost six months since Hindi movie audiences returned to single-screen theatres and multiplexes after months of Covid-induced restrictions, which began in March 2020. And the collections are rising as well.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/data-focus/screen-grab-south-indian-productions-rake-in-44-of-hindi-movie-collections/article65400756.ece

# Daily tally: India reported about 2,897 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-over-148-lakh-people-vaccinated-on-may-10/article65403398.ece

# Variant-proof vaccines: The need to develop newer vaccines for newer variants of Covid-19 may soon be a thing of the past. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has announced funding support of $19.3 million for a project that seeks to develop a ‘variant-proof’ SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/bharat-biotech-consortium-gets-19-m-funding-to-develop-variant-proof-covid-vaccine/article65401254.ece

# Gates gets Covid: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. “I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/tested-positive-for-covid-experiencing-mild-symptoms-bill-gates/article65403309.ece