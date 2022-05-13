The Daily Dose: May 13, 2022 

# Travellers get a boost: Indians travelling abroad can reduce the gap between the second doses and the precautionary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine instead of the 270-day limit specified currently.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-vaccination-indians-going-abroad-can-get-booster-shot-sooner/article65406805.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 2,841 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-india-inoculated-over-14-lakh-beneficiaries-on-may-12/article65409844.ece

# Call for reforms: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for reforms in the WHO’s approval process for vaccines and highlighted the need for more flexibility in WTO rules, particularly related to intellectual property, to enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines and build a resilient global supply chain.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/modi-calls-for-reforms-in-who-wto-rules-to-enable-vaccine-equity/article65408280.ece

# Long Covid study, from China: Two years after the outbreak of Covid, about half of the patients who were hospitalised, continue to have at least one symptom, says a study touted to be the longest follow-up study till date and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/half-of-covid-survivors-show-one-symptom-even-two-years-after-infection-lancet-study/article65406537.ece

# A million deaths: One million dead from Covid-19: Two years ago it would have been unimaginable, but now the US is on the verge of surpassing this terrible milestone. It will be the first country known to do so, although experts warn that the true death toll is likely to be far higher.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/one-million-dead-five-things-to-know-about-usas-covid-19-pandemic/article65406988.ece