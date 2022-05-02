hamburger

The Daily Dose: May 2, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | May 02 | Updated on: May 02, 2022
A health worker inoculates a dose of Covid Vaccine to a girl in New Delhi. File photo

Here is a compilation of top Covid articles

#Learning, interrupted: Classrooms across the country are coming to life with children returning to schools. However, the closure due to Covid-19 interrupted student’s learning abilities. This has been corroborated by field surveys carried out in some States, said Rukmini Banerji, CEO, Pratham Educational Foundation.

Pandemic has hit learning, numerical abilities of children, says Rukmini Banerji of Pratham Foundation

#Daily tally: India recorded 3,157 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and 26 deaths.

Covid-19 update: India vaccinated over 4 lakh beneficiaries on Sunday

#Easing restrictions: Factory activity picked up, bolstered by a solid increase in demand as pandemic restrictions were eased, but rising energy prices pushed input costs to a five-month high, a private survey showed.

India's factory activity quickens in April amid high inflation

#Goafest returns: The sun, sand and sea beckon all ad, marketing and media folks this weekend as the 15th edition of Goafest kicks off. Returning after a break of two years due to Covid-19, the three-day festival being held from May 5 to May 7, 2022, will see speakers like ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, British theatre director Jude Kelly, badminton star P V Sindhu, and cricket star Mithali Raj, among others.

Goafest returns, promises a happy, celebratory vibe 

#After vaccine mandates, its Russian sanctions: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticised Wimbledon’s decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from taking part in this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players
Published on May 02, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
