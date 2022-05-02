The Daily Dose: May 2, 2022

Here is a compilation of top Covid articles
#Learning, interrupted: Classrooms across the country are coming to life with children returning to schools. However, the closure due to Covid-19 interrupted student’s learning abilities. This has been corroborated by field surveys carried out in some States, said Rukmini Banerji, CEO, Pratham Educational Foundation.
#Daily tally: India recorded 3,157 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and 26 deaths.
#Easing restrictions: Factory activity picked up, bolstered by a solid increase in demand as pandemic restrictions were eased, but rising energy prices pushed input costs to a five-month high, a private survey showed.
#Goafest returns: The sun, sand and sea beckon all ad, marketing and media folks this weekend as the 15th edition of Goafest kicks off. Returning after a break of two years due to Covid-19, the three-day festival being held from May 5 to May 7, 2022, will see speakers like ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, British theatre director Jude Kelly, badminton star P V Sindhu, and cricket star Mithali Raj, among others.
#After vaccine mandates, its Russian sanctions: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticised Wimbledon’s decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from taking part in this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
