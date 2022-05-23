The Daily Dose: May 23, 2022

# Short-term adoption, long term learnings: A year after the deadly second wave of Covid-19 last May, some healthcare practices have seen a long-term adoption, while other areas still have some ground to cover.

# Under pressure: India faces head-winds at the WTO on food. Almost 80 countries signed a statement last year at the WTO pledging that they won’t impose export restrictions on WFP purchases as it was important to deal with the Covid-19 crisis and other calamities.

# Daily tally: India reported 2,022 new Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours.

# Slow vaccination pace: The Centre in its review with States has flagged the “slow pace” of Covid-19 vaccination.

# WHO adds its 11th vaccine: The World Health Organization has approved a single dose Covid-19 vaccine from China’s CanSino Biologics for emergency use. This takes the number of WHO-validated Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use to 11.

# Boosting protection: A Covid-19 booster dose will provide a strong and broad antibody protection against Omicron sublineage variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, two new studies using serum from human blood samples suggest.

# ‘Quomodocunquize’: And what does it have to do with Covid-19? A concession, which was put on hold from March 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, has remained suspended, with senior officials indicating it might not be retained.

