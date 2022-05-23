hamburger

The Daily Dose: May 23, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | New Delhi, May 23 | Updated on: May 23, 2022
Healthcare workers conduct Covid-19 test at the Girls College after two cases were reported, in Lucknow, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI)

Here’s a compilation of top Covid-related news of the day

# Short-term adoption, long term learnings: A year after the deadly second wave of Covid-19 last May, some healthcare practices have seen a long-term adoption, while other areas still have some ground to cover.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/a-year-on-from-covid-19s-second-wave-a-mixed-bag-of-learnings/article65446823.ece

# Under pressure: India faces head-winds at the WTO on food. Almost 80 countries signed a statement last year at the WTO pledging that they won’t impose export restrictions on WFP purchases as it was important to deal with the Covid-19 crisis and other calamities.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/agri-business/wto-mc12-pressure-rises-on-india-to-support-exempting-wfp-purchases-of-food-from-export-restrictions/article65446871.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 2,022 new Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-has-administered-more-than-19238-crore-total-doses-so-far/article65452920.ece

# Slow vaccination pace: The Centre in its review with States has flagged the “slow pace” of Covid-19 vaccination.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/centre-pulls-up-states-for-slow-covid-vaccination-pace/article65440298.ece

# WHO adds its 11th vaccine: The World Health Organization has approved a single dose Covid-19 vaccine from China’s CanSino Biologics for emergency use. This takes the number of WHO-validated Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use to 11.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/who-adds-11th-covid-19-vaccine-to-its-emergency-use-kit/article65438878.ece

# Boosting protection: A Covid-19 booster dose will provide a strong and broad antibody protection against Omicron sublineage variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, two new studies using serum from human blood samples suggest.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/covid-booster-needed-for-broad-protection-against-omicron-variants-studies-show/article65452910.ece

# ‘Quomodocunquize’: And what does it have to do with Covid-19? A concession, which was put on hold from March 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, has remained suspended, with senior officials indicating it might not be retained. 

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/quomodocunquize-tharoor-takes-dig-at-railways-ministry-with-head-scratcher/article65452899.ece

Published on May 23, 2022
