The Daily Dose: May 26, 2022 

# Stay the course: India wants the WTO response to Covid-19 to be focussed on addressing the challenges posed by the current pandemic, including intellectual property concerns.

# Liberian voice with India at Davos: A lone frontline nurse from Liberia has travelled to the World Economic Forum in Davos to urge governments to support a patent waiver on Covid-19 vaccines and medical products, a proposal initially made by India and South Africa.

# Daily tally: India reported 2,628 new cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

# Vaccination drive as schools reopen: The Kerala Health department will mark schools reopening in the State with a special Covid-19 vaccination for children during May 25 to 27.

# Insurance premium returns: After a two-year moratorium due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the revised TP motor insurance premium will come into effect from June 1.

