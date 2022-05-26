hamburger

News

The Daily Dose: May 26, 2022 

PT Jyothi Datta | New Delhi, May 26 | Updated on: May 26, 2022
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student in the age group of 12-14 years in New Delhi. (PTI)

Here’s a curation of top Covid-related news of the day

# Stay the course: India wants the WTO response to Covid-19 to be focussed on addressing the challenges posed by the current pandemic, including intellectual property concerns.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/wto-pandemic-response-cannot-be-tool-to-limit-export-restrictions-push-trade-facilitation-india/article65460420.ece

# Liberian voice with India at Davos: A lone frontline nurse from Liberia has travelled to the World Economic Forum in Davos to urge governments to support a patent waiver on Covid-19 vaccines and medical products, a proposal initially made by India and South Africa.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/liberian-nurse-launches-protest-at-davos-seeks-support-for-ip-waiver-on-covid-19-products/article65460738.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 2,628 new cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-has-administered-over-1928-crore-total-doses-so-far/article65462671.ece

# Vaccination drive as schools reopen: The Kerala Health department will mark schools reopening in the State with a special Covid-19 vaccination for children during May 25 to 27. 

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/special-3-day-covid-19-vaccination-drive-for-children-in-kerala/article65459831.ece

# Insurance premium returns: After a two-year moratorium due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the revised TP motor insurance premium will come into effect from June 1.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/third-party-motor-insurance-premium-to-go-up-from-june-1/article65462622.ece

Published on May 26, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
vaccines and immunisation
