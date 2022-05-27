The Daily Dose: May 27, 2022 

# Germany recognises Covaxin: German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J Lindner said, the government of the European nation will start recognising Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for travel purposes there from June 1.

# Fending off manipulation: With serious allegations made against some mutual fund (MF) executives in the last few days, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has advised its members to instruct all their employees to start working from office from June 10. They would need to follow Covid-related protocols.

# Covid waves derail disinvestment: BPCL disinvestment derailed by multiple Covid-19 waves and geo-political conditions that affected multiple industries globally, particularly the oil and gas industry.

# Diamonds, despite Covid: Despite 45-50 days of Covid-induced lockdown in 2021, De Beers saw a phenomenal surge in demand for diamonds, says its India chief.

# Philippines’ new government has its job cut out: The newly elected President will lead a nation battered by Covid-19 lockdowns, crushing poverty, and gaping inequality, says a report.

