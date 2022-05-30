The Daily Dose: May 30, 2022

#PM Cares funds for Covid-19 affected children: This will be released today by the Centre. The government launched the initiative on May 29 last year to support children who lost parents, legal guardian, adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 from March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

# Recognition but in need of better remuneration as well: During the Covid-19 pandemic, ASHA workers helped identify patients and provided them with treatment and support. They have been globally awarded by the WHO, but are faced with low pay and little respect, back home.

# Covid and mental health: Concerns regarding mental health have grown during the Covid-19 pandemic, and there has been a significant increase in the number of cases of mental health illness post-pandemic, according to a survey by Lissun.

# Bone loss during Covid-19 recovery: Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, can lead to severe bone loss during the acute and post-recovery phases of the disease, according to a study conducted on hamsters. The findings, recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature

# China relaxes restrictions: Shoppers returned to the malls of Beijing on Sunday as the Chinese capital relaxed pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent Covid-19 outbreak effectively under control.

# Revising restrictions?: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting Sunday, state media reported, as they maintained a widely disputed claim that the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak is slowing.

