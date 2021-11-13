News

The daily dose: November 13, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on November 13, 2021

We curate some of the top stories of Covid-19 for you

# No rush: A full-scale roll out of vaccines for children looks unlikely this year, as the Centre wants to gather more data to formulate a streamlined programme that could, for instance, prioritise children with co-morbidities.

# Micro-containments: Amidst a spike in new daily Covid-19 cases, Gujarat has imposed micro-containment zones in two localities in Ahmedabad city for the first time since the end of the second wave in April-May.

# Rising death toll: A total of 11,850 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to 3,44,26,036. Active cases declined to 1,36,308, the lowest in 274 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 4,63,245 with 555 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

# Peer reviewed and published: Covaxin, a vaccine developed by India’s government medical research agency and Bharat Biotech International, was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19 in a long-awaited analysis published in The Lancet.

# Supply disruptions: US President Joe Biden cited India and Brazil to explain how the complex global supply chain has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in higher prices and long delays in shipment of products ahead of Christmas.

Published on November 13, 2021

Covid-19
coronavirus
