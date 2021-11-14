The daily dose: November 14, 2021

# Rise in cases: With 11,271 more people testing positive for Covid-19, India's infection tally rose to 3,44,37,307 on Sunday, while the active cases came down to 1,35,918, the lowest in 522 days (17 months), according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 112.01 crore.

# TN train restrictions: All travel restrictions imposed in suburban train services due to Covid-19 have been lifted with effect from November 15.

# Netherlands locks down, partially: A three-week partial lockdown has been announced amid surging Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands. The lockdown began on Saturday night and is the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent.

#Russia’s restrictions: Some of the new pandemic restrictions prepared by Russian authorities go into effect next year, a top government official said, reiterating the need for vaccine-hesitant Russians to get immunised against the coronavirus. Fewer than 40 per cent of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated.

