The daily dose: November 14, 2021

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
# Rise in cases: With 11,271 more people testing positive for Covid-19, India's infection tally rose to 3,44,37,307 on Sunday, while the active cases came down to 1,35,918, the lowest in 522 days (17 months), according to the Union Health Ministry's data.
The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 112.01 crore.
Covid-19: India records 11,271 new cases, 285 deaths
# TN train restrictions: All travel restrictions imposed in suburban train services due to Covid-19 have been lifted with effect from November 15.
Covid travel restrictions in suburban train services to be lifted from November 15
# Netherlands locks down, partially: A three-week partial lockdown has been announced amid surging Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands. The lockdown began on Saturday night and is the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent.
Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
#Russia’s restrictions: Some of the new pandemic restrictions prepared by Russian authorities go into effect next year, a top government official said, reiterating the need for vaccine-hesitant Russians to get immunised against the coronavirus. Fewer than 40 per cent of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated.
New pandemic restrictions in Russia to take effect in February
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...