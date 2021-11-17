The daily dose: November 17, 2021

#Indian interest in Pfizer’s pill: Under pressure to part with the recipe of its Covid vaccine, Pfizer has changed tack on its promising anti-viral pill and entered into a voluntary licensing pact with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

Indian drugmakers Dr Reddy’s, Cipla and Sun Pharma, for instance, have told Business Line, they are interested in making it.

# Covaxin in Saudi Arabia? Expressing its anguish over the future of a Non-Resident Indian who was not able to fly back to his workplace in Saudi Arabia even after getting the two jabs of Covaxin, the Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, asked the Centre to inform the court why the vaccine has not been recognised by Saudi Arabia.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan also asked whether the Centre was bound to redress the grievance of a citizen if he/she loses his livelihood due to a state-sponsored vaccination scheme.

#Kerala low on natural immunity to Delta: Medical experts have downplayed the rising breakthrough cases of Covid infections in Kerala, saying that the State’s vaccinated population is more prone to breakthrough infections, as many are not naturally infected.

Vaccine-induced immunity is more in Kerala than that attained through infection, while in other States, it is vice versa.

# Covid headwinds easing: Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, says the headwinds due to Covid-19 are slowly easing.

# Brushing your teeth & Covid: There’s growing evidence that poor oral health raises the risk posed by Covid. Research shows that people with poor oral health can end up with more severe symptoms if they catch the coronavirus.