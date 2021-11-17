The daily dose: November 17, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
#Indian interest in Pfizer’s pill: Under pressure to part with the recipe of its Covid vaccine, Pfizer has changed tack on its promising anti-viral pill and entered into a voluntary licensing pact with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).
Indian drugmakers Dr Reddy’s, Cipla and Sun Pharma, for instance, have told Business Line, they are interested in making it.
# Covaxin in Saudi Arabia? Expressing its anguish over the future of a Non-Resident Indian who was not able to fly back to his workplace in Saudi Arabia even after getting the two jabs of Covaxin, the Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, asked the Centre to inform the court why the vaccine has not been recognised by Saudi Arabia.
Justice PV Kunhikrishnan also asked whether the Centre was bound to redress the grievance of a citizen if he/she loses his livelihood due to a state-sponsored vaccination scheme.
#Kerala low on natural immunity to Delta: Medical experts have downplayed the rising breakthrough cases of Covid infections in Kerala, saying that the State’s vaccinated population is more prone to breakthrough infections, as many are not naturally infected.
Vaccine-induced immunity is more in Kerala than that attained through infection, while in other States, it is vice versa.
# Covid headwinds easing: Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, says the headwinds due to Covid-19 are slowly easing.
# Brushing your teeth & Covid: There’s growing evidence that poor oral health raises the risk posed by Covid. Research shows that people with poor oral health can end up with more severe symptoms if they catch the coronavirus.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...