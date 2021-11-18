The daily dose: November 18, 2021

# Not attended school: On a sombre note, one in every three children in classes 1 and 2 has never attended in-person school before due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021 was released on Wednesday.

“One in every three children in Classes I and II have never attended in person classes before. Among government school students of Classes I and II, 36.8 per cent never attended pre-primary classes, while the corresponding share is 33.6 in private schools,” the 16th ASER said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/education/1-in-3-kids-in-classes-1-2-has-never-attended-school-in-person-due-to-covid-report/article37553325.ece

# More vaxxed: For the first time, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals has surpassed the partially-vaccinated population in the country, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, hoping to vaccinate all citizens by the end of the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. The country has administered over 113.68 crore vaccine doses.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/more-fully-vaxxed-people-than-partially-inoculated/article37547245.ece

# Back to the movies: Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has witnessed a significant growth in user engagement, traffic and transactions almost nearing pre-Covid levels on the platform, it said.

The growth was recorded within the first ten days of cinemas opening up with the latest line-up of movie releases including Rohit Shetty-directed cop thriller Sooryavanshi, Superstar Rajnikanth’s Annaatthe, Marvel’s Eternals and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/bookmyshow-traffic-surges-to-76-of-pre-covid-levels/article37534400.ece

# Shortage looms of human resource: The relentless ebb and flow of Covid-19 waves across the world have seen vocal campaigns for vaccines, game-changer therapies, ventilators, masks and so on.

But there’s another crisis coming down the tracks, and that is a shortage of healthcare workers, said Annette Kennedy, making an impassioned plea for governments to pay attention and protect healthcare workers. Kennedy is President of the International Council of Nurses but was speaking for the larger community of healthcare workers across the world.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/a-global-shortage-of-health-workers-looms/article37546166.ece

# Not just as infectious: Some recent studies have shown similar peak viral loads in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people who contract Covid. This has raised concerns about the efficacy of vaccines for preventing transmission. How concerned should we be? Are vaccinated people just as contagious as unvaccinated?

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/no-vaccinated-people-are-not-just-as-infectious-as-unvaccinated-people-if-they-get-covid/article37553486.ece