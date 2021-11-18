The daily dose: November 18, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
# Not attended school: On a sombre note, one in every three children in classes 1 and 2 has never attended in-person school before due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021 was released on Wednesday.
“One in every three children in Classes I and II have never attended in person classes before. Among government school students of Classes I and II, 36.8 per cent never attended pre-primary classes, while the corresponding share is 33.6 in private schools,” the 16th ASER said.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/education/1-in-3-kids-in-classes-1-2-has-never-attended-school-in-person-due-to-covid-report/article37553325.ece
# More vaxxed: For the first time, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals has surpassed the partially-vaccinated population in the country, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, hoping to vaccinate all citizens by the end of the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. The country has administered over 113.68 crore vaccine doses.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/more-fully-vaxxed-people-than-partially-inoculated/article37547245.ece
# Back to the movies: Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has witnessed a significant growth in user engagement, traffic and transactions almost nearing pre-Covid levels on the platform, it said.
The growth was recorded within the first ten days of cinemas opening up with the latest line-up of movie releases including Rohit Shetty-directed cop thriller Sooryavanshi, Superstar Rajnikanth’s Annaatthe, Marvel’s Eternals and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/bookmyshow-traffic-surges-to-76-of-pre-covid-levels/article37534400.ece
# Shortage looms of human resource: The relentless ebb and flow of Covid-19 waves across the world have seen vocal campaigns for vaccines, game-changer therapies, ventilators, masks and so on.
But there’s another crisis coming down the tracks, and that is a shortage of healthcare workers, said Annette Kennedy, making an impassioned plea for governments to pay attention and protect healthcare workers. Kennedy is President of the International Council of Nurses but was speaking for the larger community of healthcare workers across the world.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/a-global-shortage-of-health-workers-looms/article37546166.ece
# Not just as infectious: Some recent studies have shown similar peak viral loads in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people who contract Covid. This has raised concerns about the efficacy of vaccines for preventing transmission. How concerned should we be? Are vaccinated people just as contagious as unvaccinated?
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/no-vaccinated-people-are-not-just-as-infectious-as-unvaccinated-people-if-they-get-covid/article37553486.ece
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...