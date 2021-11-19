The daily dose: November 19, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
# Raw materials crunch: The peak of the pandemic this year saw vaccine makers in India and indeed across the world, struggle with a shortage of raw materials. Add to that, perennial concerns on the dependence of input material from China.
Addressing this, the Prime Minister urged the Indian pharmaceutical industry to focus on increasing domestic production of key raw materials for medicines and vaccines with the intent of making India self-reliant.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/pm-asks-pharma-industry-to-increase-output-of-raw-materials-for-medicines-and-vaccines/article37564300.ece
# Ayush discipline: At the same conclave of the pharma industry, top representatives of the government picked up on the PM’s appeal to popularise ancient Indian medicine. Niti Aayog, has suggested the creation of capacities in clinical research and clinical trials for professionals from Ayush disciplines.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/create-capacity-for-clinical-trials-in-ayush-disciplines/article37567090.ece
# Antibiotic inequities?: Drugmakers are making an effort to improve access to antibiotics, but it’s far less than the scale of requirement, says Jayasree Iyer of the Access to Medicine Foundation (ATM) in the latest report on anti-microbial resistance (AMR).
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/pharma-companies-should-not-repeat-the-inequities-seen-in-covid-19-treatments/article37560858.ece
# Small entrepreneur woes: This is probably one of the worst phases for MSMEs as they are being hammered by multiple challenges at the same time. While Covid inflicted huge pains to MSMEs, the recovery process is also turning out to be challenging.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-states/article37572004.ece
# Avoid unsettling U-turns: Singapore’s Prime Minister has said that the country was gradually easing Covid-19 safety measures and making sure the situation stabilises with each step, to avoid “unsettling” U-turns.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/singapore-gradually-easing-covid-19-measures-pm-lee/article37553734.ece
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...