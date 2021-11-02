The daily dose: November 2, 2021

#Low-cost vaccine? Eye on Bio-E: The Texas-India vaccine diplomacy, a collaboration for shared global health between Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E and the Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, has led to the development of a cost-efficient vaccine against Covid-19 for USD 1.50 per dose, according to a top American scientist.

#Bidding adieu: During the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the scientific community, doctors, researchers and administrators, among others, relied heavily on data to chart the course of the tricky virus and its trail of infection.

And a popular single source destination for such data was www.covid19india.org, a volunteer-driven crowd-sourced resource. However, they bid adieu and shut-shop on October 31. In fact, their last tweet on Monday said, “The last updates are in. It’s a wrap from us.”

#TN dips below 1000: On the day when schools for standard 1 to 8 standards reopened after a gap of nearly 20 months, the number of daily Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 1,000 to 990 after 226 days in the second wave.

#Headed to Indonesia: American biotech company Novavax Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine has got its first emergency use authorisation (EUA) in Indonesia. The vaccine will be made by India’s Serum Institute and marketed in Indonesia under the Covovax brandname, the two companies said.

#Australia’s mutual recognition: Australia’s decision to accept Bharat Biotech-manufactured Covaxin as a “recognised” vaccine for the purpose of determining a traveller’s vaccination status, comes ahead of a decision from the WHO on emergency use.

# 5 million deaths, and rising: The global toll from Covid-19 has been on a steady rise, an uneasy calm as the economy opens up.

# Firefighters call in sick: About 9,000 New York City municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday and thousands of city firefighters have called out sick in an apparent protest over the requirement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.