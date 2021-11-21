The daily dose: November 21, 2021

# Tread with caution: Though there’s much global cheer on the two oral anti-viral options that are emerging as treatment options for Covid-19, health experts caution the Government on supply, pricing and the worry of drug resistance. A timely red-flag.

‘Govt must exercise caution on oral anti-virals’

#Peddling an agenda: Ahead of the WTO’s Ministerial Conference (MC12), Ambassador Walker of New Zealand seems to have kicked up a storm with over 75 global civil society organisations (CSOs) bombarding the WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala with complaints about him peddling the rich countries’ agenda to corner greater market access and sidelining India-South Africa efforts towards temporary waiver of intellectual property on Covid-19 vaccines and medical products.

Global civil society protest against WTO pushing ‘Walker text’, sidelining TRIPS waiver

# Why the fuss over antivirals?: Countries are racing to now stockpile antivirals. An explainer on why they are pinning hope on this oral pill.

Anti-virals, a shot of optimism to Covid treatments

# TN push on vaccines: Tamil Nadu’s Health Secretary has called on all eligible over 18 years to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Over 18 years should get vaccinated immediately for Covid, exhorts TN official

#CoWin feature: A new feature has been added on the CoWIN portal, through which the vaccine status of the beneficiary can be retrieved by putting in the mobile number and the full name.

India logs 10,302 fresh Covid infections, 267 more deaths

# Canada’s kid-size shots: Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size Covid-19 shot on Friday. Health Canada authorised the shots for children aged 5 to 11. And as in the US, the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

Canada approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids