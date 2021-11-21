The daily dose: November 21, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
# Tread with caution: Though there’s much global cheer on the two oral anti-viral options that are emerging as treatment options for Covid-19, health experts caution the Government on supply, pricing and the worry of drug resistance. A timely red-flag.
‘Govt must exercise caution on oral anti-virals’
#Peddling an agenda: Ahead of the WTO’s Ministerial Conference (MC12), Ambassador Walker of New Zealand seems to have kicked up a storm with over 75 global civil society organisations (CSOs) bombarding the WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala with complaints about him peddling the rich countries’ agenda to corner greater market access and sidelining India-South Africa efforts towards temporary waiver of intellectual property on Covid-19 vaccines and medical products.
Global civil society protest against WTO pushing ‘Walker text’, sidelining TRIPS waiver
# Why the fuss over antivirals?: Countries are racing to now stockpile antivirals. An explainer on why they are pinning hope on this oral pill.
Anti-virals, a shot of optimism to Covid treatments
# TN push on vaccines: Tamil Nadu’s Health Secretary has called on all eligible over 18 years to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The State has so far achieved a level of 75 per cent in respect of first
Over 18 years should get vaccinated immediately for Covid, exhorts TN official
#CoWin feature: A new feature has been added on the CoWIN portal, through which the vaccine status of the beneficiary can be retrieved by putting in the mobile number and the full name.
India logs 10,302 fresh Covid infections, 267 more deaths
# Canada’s kid-size shots: Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size Covid-19 shot on Friday. Health Canada authorised the shots for children aged 5 to 11. And as in the US, the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...