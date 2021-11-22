The daily dose: November 22, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
# Lockdown and riots: The week starts on a worrying note with multiple Covid-related protests and lockdowns across different regions.
Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid-19 lockdown, as neighbouring Germany warned it may follow suit, sending shivers through financial markets worried about the economic fallout. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths.
Austria infuriates many with full lockdown as Germany warns it may follow suit
# Brussels protests: Tens of thousands of people demonstrated through central Brussels to protest reinforced Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.
Tens of thousands protest Belgium’s tighter Covid-19 rules
# Riots in Netherlands: Riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands, the third night in a row that police clashed with mobs of angry youths who set fires and threw rocks to protest Covid-19 restrictions.
Third night of rioting erupts over Dutch Covid-19 rules
# Below 10,000: India, though, presents a different picture at this point in time. Covid cases on Monday fell to 8,488 from the previous day’s 10,488 cases, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily death toll stood at 249 till 8:00 AM aggregating to 4.65 lakh casualties so far.
India reports 8,488 Covid cases on Monday with 249 deaths
# TN vaccinates: A total of 18,21,005 persons were vaccinated at the 10th special vaccination camp held across Tamil Nadu. So far, 75 per cent of people in the State have taken the first dose and 39.53 per cent the second dose.
Covid-19: TN inoculate over 18 lakh at special camps across the state
