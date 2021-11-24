The daily dose: November 24, 2021

#Booster, not now: That seems to be the word from top health administrators in the country. At a recent book launch,Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, reiterated this.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/no-need-for-a-booster-dose-in-present-scenario/article37651402.ece

#Vaccine tracker: To ensure greater transparency on the supply of vaccines across the world, the WTO and the IMF have launched the WTO-IMF Covid-19 Vaccine Trade Tracker that provides data on the cross-border flow of Covid-19 vaccines by product, country and arrangement type.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/wto-who-launch-covid-19-vaccine-trade-tracker/article37638369.ece

#Photo on the certificate: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and State Government to file an affidavit in response to a writ petition seeking a directive to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from COVID-19 vaccination certificates given to paid vaccine recipients.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/pm-picture-on-covid-certificates-kerala-hc-seeks-centres-response-over-plea/article37646586.ece

# Maharastra’s demand: The Maharashtra government has requested the union government to allow vaccination of children between ages 11 to 20. The State’s Covid-19 Task Force has supported the demand.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-maharashtra-seeks-centres-nod-to-vaccinate-children-aged-11-20-years/article37643007.ece

# Making lipids for mRNA products: It is the second expansion in about six months at VAV Life Sciences’ production facility in Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), but this one is to be prepared for the future requirements of these specialised lipid ingredients, says Arun Kedia, VAV Managing Director.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/vav-lifesciences-expands-capacity-to-be-future-ready/article37651257.ece

# Covid in kids: The WHO has outlined guidelines for an inflammatory syndrome seen in kids.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/who-issues-guidelines-on-managing-covid-linked-inflammatory-condition-in-children/article37651847.ece

# And visually, here’s how coronavirus cases stack up across the world.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/visually/