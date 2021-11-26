The daily dose: November 26, 2021

#Worrying variant: Against the backdrop of the new variant reported from South Africa, the Centre has called for rigorous screening and testing of international travellers from “at risk” countries including Botswana and Hong Kong.

#Europe caution: Significantly, this comes even as the Maharashtra State Cabinet expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 patients in Europe and discussed steps to curb the number of cases in Maharashtra.

# Risk of death: Data in Tamil Nadu showed that risk of death from Covid was 3.5 times higher for those unvaccinated, compared with those vaccinated. This should help convince the common man of the need to be vaccinated at the earliest, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan told district collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation Collector.

# Gearing up for zoonotic diseases: The emergence of zoonotic diseases has increased significantly, raising public health, economic, societal and environmental concerns. This has been exacerbated by the emergence of zoonotic pathogen like SARS-CoV-2 in human beings, which resulted in Covid-19. BusinessLine talks toAtul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, zoonotic diseases and how India is gearing up to deal with such outbreaks.

# Nasal spray rush: ITC Ltd has begun clinical trials on a nasal spray for Covid-19 prevention. It joins others like Cipla and Glenmark, already in the category or close to launch.

#Money for vaccines: The Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Thursday, approved a $1.5-billion loan to India to help the government purchase safe and effective vaccines against Covid.

# Vaccine export: India is willing to supply Covishield and Covaxin to other countries, the Health Minister told ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean Nations.

#Maharashtra open for kids: After rounds of discussions with the State-appointed Paediatric Task Force, the Maharashtra State cabinet announced to re-open schools for standard 1 to 4 in rural areas and standard 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1.

# France opts for boosters: France has launched a plan to give Covid-19 booster shots to all adults, as it opted against a further lockdown or curfew to help combat a worrying uptick in infections in the country.

